Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $208.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to report sales of $208.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $212.29 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $205.24 million. Addus HomeCare reported sales of $190.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full year sales of $873.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $856.04 million to $894.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $939.88 million, with estimates ranging from $922.87 million to $962.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 4.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.33.

In related news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 5,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.09, for a total value of $565,476.51. Insiders have sold a total of 11,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,955 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADUS opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.41. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $49.34 and a 12 month high of $129.01.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

