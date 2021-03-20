Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) to Announce $0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) will announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DHT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. DHT posted earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 95.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHT will report full-year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DHT.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.10 price objective on shares of DHT in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet cut DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on DHT from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist started coverage on DHT in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 55.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 97,577 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 34,854 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,590 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 106,084 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $957,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 222,404 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,068,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,022,850. The firm has a market cap of $950.87 million, a P/E ratio of 3.18 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $8.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. DHT’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 19, 2020, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

