Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. Huntsman posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 103.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full-year earnings of $2.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $3.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 16.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Huntsman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

NYSE:HUN opened at $29.15 on Friday. Huntsman has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Huntsman by 0.3% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,642 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Huntsman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Huntsman by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 25,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

