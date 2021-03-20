Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Analysts expect Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) to report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Replimune Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.34). Replimune Group also reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Replimune Group will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.96) to ($1.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Replimune Group.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.03).

Several analysts have commented on REPL shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

REPL stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.40. The company had a trading volume of 812,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,866. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.63. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.79.

In other news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $8,808,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Colin Love sold 22,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $963,441.93. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 974,324 shares in the company, valued at $42,392,837.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 485,490 shares of company stock worth $19,985,731 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

