Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RH (NYSE:RH) to Announce $4.76 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that RH (NYSE:RH) will report $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for RH’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.23. RH reported earnings per share of $3.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that RH will report full-year earnings of $17.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.84 to $18.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $19.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.42 to $20.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RH.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on RH from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on RH in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on RH from $473.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.29.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RH. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of RH in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of RH stock traded up $29.73 on Friday, hitting $515.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,635. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $524.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $481.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $432.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

