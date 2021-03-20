Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Lovesac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.60. The Lovesac posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Lovesac will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Lovesac.

Get The Lovesac alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LOVE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Lovesac from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of The Lovesac stock opened at $62.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.43 million, a P/E ratio of -478.54, a P/E/G ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.48. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $66.00.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $12,471,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.01, for a total value of $3,840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 654,119 shares of company stock worth $34,169,137. Insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 512.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Lovesac by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of The Lovesac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lovesac (LOVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.