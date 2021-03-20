Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $297.22 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) will post sales of $297.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for USANA Health Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $302.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $292.34 million. USANA Health Sciences posted sales of $266.62 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow USANA Health Sciences.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.71 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. USANA Health Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $101.14 on Friday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $45.78 and a 12-month high of $102.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Feng Peng sold 426 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $42,604.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,903.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $69,380.80. Following the transaction, the president now owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at $455,943. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock worth $4,256,473 in the last ninety days. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in USANA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $13,640,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $383,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 55,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

