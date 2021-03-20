Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) to report ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the lowest is ($0.47). Verona Pharma reported earnings of ($0.94) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verona Pharma.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.19).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Verona Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 43,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $49,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Hahn sold 26,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $30,469.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,920 shares of company stock valued at $90,629.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNA. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Verona Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verona Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Verona Pharma by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 98,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRNA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 18,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,141. Verona Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $15.71. The company has a market cap of $109.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. Its product candidate, ensifentrine (RPL554), is an inhaled, dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4 that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound.

