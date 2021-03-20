Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.15 Million

Analysts expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) to report $20.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.60 million. Western New England Bancorp posted sales of $17.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full year sales of $78.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $77.20 million to $78.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.80 million, with estimates ranging from $77.60 million to $80.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.70 million.

WNEB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

WNEB stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

In other news, SVP Allen J. Miles III bought 6,558 shares of Western New England Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guida R. Sajdak sold 6,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $44,928.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNEB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 584.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 12,451 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Western New England Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,285,000 after buying an additional 60,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, savings, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, and individual retirement accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

