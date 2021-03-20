Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

