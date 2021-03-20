Zacks: Brokerages Expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will announce earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Boston Properties reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $6.86. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.84 to $7.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $665.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Truist cut Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.06.

Shares of NYSE:BXP traded down $1.30 on Friday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,966. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 17,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Boston Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Boston Properties by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 269,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,706 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Boston Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.