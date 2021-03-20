Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 86.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $167.36 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1-year low of $68.13 and a 1-year high of $182.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 136.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 8,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total value of $1,374,694.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 239,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,784,147.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,256 shares of company stock valued at $9,832,867. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 797.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

See Also: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.