Zacks: Brokerages Expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. CareTrust REIT reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.
On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CareTrust REIT.
CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 45.10%.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.
CTRE traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,342,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,550. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. CareTrust REIT has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $24.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.76.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 73.53%.
About CareTrust REIT
CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.
