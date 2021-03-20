Zacks: Brokerages Expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Will Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) will post earnings of $1.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the highest is $1.83. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $2.21 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $8.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

NYSE:HON opened at $212.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.02 and its 200 day moving average is $193.89. Honeywell International has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $219.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

