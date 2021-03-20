Zacks: Brokerages Expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) will announce $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.32. HubSpot reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The business had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $435.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $425.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded HubSpot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.57.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.44, for a total value of $171,658.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,300 shares in the company, valued at $21,526,692. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $3,283,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 657,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,877,925.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,433 shares of company stock valued at $17,876,289 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,782,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 167,799 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in HubSpot by 1,001.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 152,341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,020,000 after buying an additional 138,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS stock traded up $16.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $448.22. 1,281,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,010. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -247.63 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $376.35. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $105.02 and a 12-month high of $547.47.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

