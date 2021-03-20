Zacks: Brokerages Expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) to post sales of $20.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $20.33 billion to $21.60 billion. Humana posted sales of $18.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year sales of $82.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $81.40 billion to $85.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $89.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $87.69 billion to $91.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 billion. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $458.95.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth $601,429,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,267,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,802,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,161 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,989,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,098,313,000 after acquiring an additional 656,606 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,963,000 after acquiring an additional 338,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 104.4% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 628,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,220,000 after purchasing an additional 321,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $409.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $387.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana has a one year low of $208.25 and a one year high of $474.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

