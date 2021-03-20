Zacks: Brokerages Expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.75 Billion

Brokerages expect Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) to post $3.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.12 billion and the lowest is $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle reported sales of $4.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will report full year sales of $16.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.27 billion to $18.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.43 billion to $19.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Jones Lang LaSalle.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $1.36. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.35 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $142.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.33.

NYSE:JLL opened at $175.02 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.40.

In other news, Chairman Jeff A. Jacobson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $520,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,695.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 372,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,196,000 after acquiring an additional 96,569 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $4,209,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 190,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,186,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. 94.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in America's, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

