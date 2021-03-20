Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) to report earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.24). Sientra reported earnings per share of ($0.44) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full year earnings of ($0.95) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sientra.

Get Sientra alerts:

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative net margin of 123.88% and a negative return on equity of 174.05%.

SIEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Sientra in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Sientra by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,795,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 1,003,436 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Sientra by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,367,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,210,000 after purchasing an additional 363,007 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sientra by 153.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,303 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 282,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sientra by 370.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 258,543 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 203,620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIEN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.25. 1,682,020 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $415.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.81. Sientra has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $8.93.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

Featured Article: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sientra (SIEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sientra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sientra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.