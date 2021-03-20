Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $409.34 Million

Brokerages expect that Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) will post $409.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Veeva Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $410.00 million and the lowest is $408.60 million. Veeva Systems posted sales of $337.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.06 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Veeva Systems.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.00.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $2,862,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,099.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederic Lequient sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.66, for a total transaction of $80,334.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 562 shares in the company, valued at $144,242.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,714 shares of company stock worth $5,822,742. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

VEEV opened at $260.31 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $121.53 and a one year high of $325.54. The company has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.64, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.19.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

