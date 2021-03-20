Zacks: Brokerages Expect Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $293.63 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) will report sales of $293.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Verso’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $298.00 million and the lowest is $289.25 million. Verso reported sales of $471.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verso will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Verso.

Get Verso alerts:

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.68) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. Verso had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 9.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Verso in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $672,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Verso by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Verso by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 17,465 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Verso by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,802,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,222,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Verso by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 156,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 90,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRS opened at $15.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.28. Verso has a 12-month low of $7.36 and a 12-month high of $17.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.36 million, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -210.53%.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Verso (VRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.