Zano Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.63 Million (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, Zano has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Zano coin can now be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002484 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zano has a total market capitalization of $15.63 million and $91,265.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,587.64 or 1.00020876 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00037496 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $233.09 or 0.00391252 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $167.72 or 0.00281523 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $427.84 or 0.00718149 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00073964 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Zano Profile

ZANO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,589,622 coins and its circulating supply is 10,560,122 coins. The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zano is zano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

