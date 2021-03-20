ZBG Token (ZT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $305,407.00

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $10.08 million and $305,407.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00051404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00014368 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.00647838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00069480 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024682 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00034201 BTC.

About ZBG Token

ZT is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 264,015,942 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.