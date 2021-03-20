ZClassic (ZCL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.61 Million

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $4,929.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.30 or 0.00268618 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.82 or 0.00102154 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00054115 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,146,928 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.