Zcoin (XZC) Trading Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. Zcoin has a market capitalization of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,503.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.07 or 0.03112772 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.35 or 0.00344176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $541.86 or 0.00926200 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $233.90 or 0.00399802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.70 or 0.00353317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.51 or 0.00267524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021179 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

