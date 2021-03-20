Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $42,051.79

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Zenswap Network Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $42,051.79 and $1,174.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded 40.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051551 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00014475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.52 or 0.00643859 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.92 or 0.00069417 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000962 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.49 or 0.00024590 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00033983 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a token. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 tokens. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Token Trading

