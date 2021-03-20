ZENZO Price Hits $0.0928 on Top Exchanges (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ZENZO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges. ZENZO has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $1,814.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00055065 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.35 or 0.00234304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000547 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002047 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009770 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011354 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official website is www.zenzo.io. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

