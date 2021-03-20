Zero One Day Trading Volume Tops $63,707.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market cap of $2.33 million and $63,707.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zero has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.26 or 0.00264899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.57 or 0.00103708 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00055153 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 9,783,437 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.