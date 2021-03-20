Zero Utility Token Trading Up 82.4% This Week (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 20th. During the last seven days, Zero Utility Token has traded 82.4% higher against the dollar. Zero Utility Token has a market cap of $4.27 million and $177,849.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $4,411.45 or 0.07507297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zero Utility Token alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $267.86 or 0.00455844 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.02 or 0.00064705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.00141553 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.19 or 0.00059892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.12 or 0.00686017 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.74 or 0.00074443 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. The official website for Zero Utility Token is www.zeroutility.io

Buying and Selling Zero Utility Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.