ZeroSwap (ZEE) Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 20th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $31.01 million and $12.53 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZeroSwap token can now be bought for $0.93 or 0.00001585 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $266.33 or 0.00453753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00064580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.26 or 0.00141842 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.02 or 0.00059658 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.59 or 0.00675669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00074431 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000484 BTC.

ZeroSwap Token Profile

ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,331,747 tokens. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

