ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $22.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 41.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $323,933.00 and approximately $22.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00050929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00014925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00642078 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00068762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00024656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official website for ZeuxCoin is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeuxCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

