Zilla (ZLA) Price Hits $0.0068 on Top Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Zilla has a total market cap of $405,609.07 and $10,865.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilla has traded 61.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla token can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050853 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00015129 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00637317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.12 or 0.00068861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024642 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Zilla Profile

ZLA is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zilla is zla.io

Zilla Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.