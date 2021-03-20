Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,676,654 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 294,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.02% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $72,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.36. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $23.58 and a twelve month high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $229,047.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,760.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Scott J. Mclean sold 40,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,994,299.10. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 150,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,491.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

