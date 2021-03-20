ZKSwap (ZKS) Price Reaches $3.14 on Top Exchanges

ZKSwap (CURRENCY:ZKS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. One ZKSwap token can currently be bought for $3.14 or 0.00005291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSwap has a market capitalization of $620.15 million and approximately $83.58 million worth of ZKSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZKSwap has traded up 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.59 or 0.00457473 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.43 or 0.00140525 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00060194 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $391.38 or 0.00659252 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00074640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About ZKSwap

ZKSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens.

ZKSwap Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZKSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

