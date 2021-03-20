Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to announce $1.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zoetis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Zoetis posted earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Zoetis will report full year earnings of $4.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $5.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zoetis.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 30.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 9,585 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $354,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 502,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,089 shares during the period. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,974,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,147,808. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

