ZrCoin (ZRC) Reaches Market Cap of $2.05 Million

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 20th. One ZrCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000691 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ZrCoin has traded up 19.2% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market cap of $2.05 million and $90,647.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $271.48 or 0.00456239 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00066336 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.50 or 0.00140329 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00060331 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $390.57 or 0.00656386 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00074793 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ZrCoin Profile

ZrCoin’s genesis date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 tokens. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZrCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

