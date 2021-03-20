Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.74.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.
In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,812 shares of company stock valued at $38,401,348. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ZS stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.00. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zscaler
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.