Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $187.74.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total value of $861,373.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total transaction of $1,265,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,927,310.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 190,812 shares of company stock valued at $38,401,348. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after buying an additional 11,864 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in Zscaler by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 138,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,596,000 after buying an additional 30,735 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Zscaler by 788.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $181.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.00. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a PE ratio of -204.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

