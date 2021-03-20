Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Holdings Raised by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 767,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,678 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.07% of Zynga worth $7,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Zynga by 26,666.7% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Zynga by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.64.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $304,485.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $49,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,132.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,800,963 shares of company stock worth $29,171,899 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.98 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.91 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -332.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.32 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

