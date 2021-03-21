-$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) to post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is $0.00. Hallmark Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 116%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.37). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $115.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.97 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.50. The stock had a trading volume of 585,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,822. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $502,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 90,525 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 30.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

