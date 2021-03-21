-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.22). G-III Apparel Group reported earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 93.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $2.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIII. B. Riley raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

NASDAQ GIII traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,138,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,889. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $5.41 and a twelve month high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.89, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 204.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 61,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,981 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 215.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 104,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 60.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 84,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

