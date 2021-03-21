$0.06 EPS Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Primo Water posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Primo Water has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Primo Water by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,172,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,205 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,974,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 694,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,837,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,893,000 after purchasing an additional 453,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Primo Water by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,500,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,889,000 after purchasing an additional 75,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Primo Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,053,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,354,000 after purchasing an additional 43,542 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PRMW traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,119,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,437. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average of $15.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

