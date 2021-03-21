-$0.10 EPS Expected for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. Sprout Social posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

SPT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

In related news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.30, for a total transaction of $253,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $240,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,676,252 in the last ninety days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. The company had a trading volume of 992,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,157. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.52. Sprout Social has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

