$0.14 EPS Expected for PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PAE’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.13. PAE reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 275%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.95. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut PAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAE traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $8.66. 1,751,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,179. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $9.16. The company has a market capitalization of $805.99 million, a PE ratio of 123.71 and a beta of 1.28. PAE has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PAE by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PAE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segment, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment is involved in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

