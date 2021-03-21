$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for World Wrestling Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.20. World Wrestling Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that World Wrestling Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for World Wrestling Entertainment.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $238.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.82 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Benchmark boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. World Wrestling Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

NYSE WWE traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $57.12. 840,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.53. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.42. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $60.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 56.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

