$0.19 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) will announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Golar LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.10. Golar LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Golar LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG Partners.

Several analysts have commented on GMLP shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.55 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley downgraded Golar LNG Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Golar LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Golar LNG Partners by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,012 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GMLP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.49. The stock had a trading volume of 142,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,394. Golar LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $241.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Golar LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Jamaica, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 16, 2020, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers.

