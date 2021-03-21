$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) will report earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for OP Bancorp’s earnings. OP Bancorp posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that OP Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.32 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover OP Bancorp.

OP Bancorp (NYSE:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.57 million for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE OPBK traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.87. The stock had a trading volume of 198,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,859. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.55. OP Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

OP Bancorp Company Profile

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, and consumer loans; trade financing products; letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice; and home mortgage loans.

