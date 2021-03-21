$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) will post $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. GasLog Partners posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 23.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.38%.

A number of research firms have commented on GLOP. B. Riley raised their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on GasLog Partners from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of GLOP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.87. 10,766,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,071. The company has a market cap of $142.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.24. GasLog Partners has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $7.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the third quarter valued at $144,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 651.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares in the last quarter. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of August 5, 2020, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

