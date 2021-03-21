$0.33 EPS Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.36. Fulton Financial posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $220.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:FULT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,121,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,415. Fulton Financial has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.61 and a 200 day moving average of $12.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 21.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 437.4% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 64,502 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 372,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,471,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 71.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 28,725 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Fulton Financial during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulton Financial (FULT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.