$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.37. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 412.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.03 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 11.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of HAFC stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.32. 892,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,085. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $21.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $624.17 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 337.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Hanmi Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

