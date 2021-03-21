$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.52. Gentex posted earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNTX. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

In other Gentex news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 2,922 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $104,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,926.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 3,150 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $112,045.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,233.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its holdings in Gentex by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,192,307 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,802 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,910,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,695,000 after buying an additional 213,226 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,762,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,744,000 after buying an additional 80,340 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at $83,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,103,516 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,372,000 after buying an additional 277,073 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNTX traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,622. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.00. Gentex has a 52 week low of $19.48 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Gentex’s payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.