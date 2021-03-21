$0.55 EPS Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for FOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.62. FOX reported earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FOX will report full year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. FOX’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie raised their target price on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. FOX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

NASDAQ:FOXA traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.93. 6,423,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. FOX has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in FOX by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,281,000 after acquiring an additional 12,001,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,543,000 after acquiring an additional 558,941 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 12,012,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,809,000 after acquiring an additional 191,263 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in FOX by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,950,000 after acquiring an additional 229,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in FOX during the 4th quarter worth $132,311,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

