$0.61 EPS Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.58 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.67. German American Bancorp reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

GABC stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.89. 253,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. German American Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.54 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.74%.

In related news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 227 shares of company stock valued at $8,495 over the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

